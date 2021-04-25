 Skip to main content
Kathy (Orth) Storlie
Kathy (Orth) Storlie

October 28, 1954-February 22, 2021

Kathy Storlie, 66, of Waterloo, died February 22, 2021, at the MercyOne ER. She was born October 28, 1954, in Cedar Falls, the daughter of George and Bonnie Orth. She married Richard Storlie on September 15, 1979. She is survived by her parents; 1 daughter, Tina (Michael) Skeries, of Fort Dodge; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and 1 sister, Janice Brannon. She was proceeded in death by her husband and 1 son, Chad. Graveside services will be held on May 10, 2021, at Garden of Memories at 1 pm.

