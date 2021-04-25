Kathy (Orth) Storlie

October 28, 1954-February 22, 2021
Kathy Storlie, 66, of Waterloo, died February 22, 2021, at the MercyOne ER. She was born October 28, 1954, in Cedar Falls, the daughter of George and Bonnie Orth. She married Richard Storlie on September 15, 1979. She is survived by her parents; 1 daughter, Tina (Michael) Skeries, of Fort Dodge; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and 1 sister, Janice Brannon. She was proceeded in death by her husband and 1 son, Chad. Graveside services will be held on May 10, 2021, at Garden of Memories at 1 pm.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.