CEDAR FALLS — Kathy M. Waters, 71, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Feb. 2, at The Suites at Western Home Communities.

She was born Aug. 25, 1947, in Oelwein, daughter of George and Elenora “Nora” Boleyn Beahr. She married Thomas Boose in 1963. They later divorced. She then married Larry Barron in 1979. They later divorced. She then married Daryl Waters in 2004. They later divorced.

Kathy was employed by John Deere as a machinist for 31 years. She retired in October 2016

Survived by: her mother, of Des Moines; five children, Thomas (Linda) Boose of Waterville, Scott Boose of Elk Run Heights, Tina Remetch, Tammy Levy and Michael Barron,all of Waterloo; two brothers, Ronald (Linda) Beahr of Des Moines, and Richard (Sylvia) Beahr of Ennis, Texas; 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her father

Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 5 p.m. time of sharing.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup. com.

