WATERLOO — Kathy Marie Marsh, 58, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Aug. 16, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital.
She was born Feb. 15, 1960, in Fort Madison to Edmond and Virginia Martinez Marsh.
She was a daycare provider.
Survived by: her father of Burlington; her mother, Virginia Martinez Hall (Carl) of Federal Way, Wash.; a special friend, Craig Forney of Waterloo; two sons, Jerris (Amber) Marsh and Cleveland White, both of Federal Way; and two granddaughters, LaRina White and Londyn White.
Services: were Saturday at Sanders Funeral Service.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at Virginia Martinez Hall, 33615 30th Ave. SW, Federal Way, WA 98023.
