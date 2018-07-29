Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO — Kathy L. Larsen, 67, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, July 26, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born May 1, 1951, in Mason City, daughter of LuVerne H. and Delores G. (Hathaway) Vierkant. She married James W. Larsen on Sept. 11, 1981, in Cedar Falls. He died Oct. 16, 2012.

Kathy graduated from Hawkeye Institute of Technology in 1968 and was employed by Peoples Community Health Clinic for many years before retiring.

Survived by: three sons, Derek (Autum) Larsen of Waterloo, Jeffery Larsen of Waterloo and Braden (Krista) Larsen of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Mikalya Nooner of Cabot, Ark., and Shealynne (Aaron) Velasco of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren; a brother, Gregory Vierkant of Charles City; two sisters, Deborah Powers of Warren, Mich., and Brenda (Mark) Walker of Cummings.

Preceded in death: her husband; her parents; and a grandson, Connor Velasco.

Services: To respect Kathy’s wishes, no funeral services will be held.

Memorials: may be directed to the family at 556 Archer Ave., Waterloo 50703.

Kathy loved to play cards with her friends and spend time with her family.

