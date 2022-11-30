July 20, 1946-November 28, 2022

WATERLOO-Kathy Jane Francis, 76, of Waterloo, died Monday, November 28, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.

She was born July 20, 1946, in Sumner, the daughter of Maurice and Florence Boeckman Aubrey. She married Dennis Hagedorn and they later divorced. She married Robert Francis on July 20, 1974, in Reinbeck and he preceded her in death.

Survivors include: her sons, Jay (Rachael) Hagedorn of Des Moines and Darrin (Kelly) Hagedorn of Waterloo; her grandsons, Justin and Josh Hagedorn.

Preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sandy Olds.

Inurnment will take place at a later date at Faith United Church of Christ Cemetery in Tripoli.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

