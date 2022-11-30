 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kathy Jane Francis

  • 0
Kathy Jane Francis

July 20, 1946-November 28, 2022

WATERLOO-Kathy Jane Francis, 76, of Waterloo, died Monday, November 28, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.

She was born July 20, 1946, in Sumner, the daughter of Maurice and Florence Boeckman Aubrey. She married Dennis Hagedorn and they later divorced. She married Robert Francis on July 20, 1974, in Reinbeck and he preceded her in death.

Survivors include: her sons, Jay (Rachael) Hagedorn of Des Moines and Darrin (Kelly) Hagedorn of Waterloo; her grandsons, Justin and Josh Hagedorn.

Preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sandy Olds.

Inurnment will take place at a later date at Faith United Church of Christ Cemetery in Tripoli.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why cats love to sit on laptops

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News