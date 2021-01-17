January 31, 1939-January 13, 2021
Kathy Herman, 81, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at the Deery Suites of the Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls.
Kathy was born on January 31, 1939, in Miles City, Montana, the daughter of William and Isabel (McFee) Niklas. She graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Miles City in 1956. She graduated from Montana State in 1960. While at Montana State she was a member of KAPPA Delta sorority. Kathy was united in marriage to Martin Herman on June 11, 1960 in Miles City.
Kathy was a homemaker and loved being with her family. She loved her family dearly and told them that every chance she had. Together, Martin and Kathy enjoyed tailgating while attending many Iowa State football games with family and friends.
Kathy’s passion for quilting found her teaching others at Hawkeye Community College and other places. She was the founding President of the local E.G.A. Chapter.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Martin of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Carole (Al) King of Houston, Texas; a son, Doug (Alicia) Herman of Los Angeles, California; and a son, Randy (Roxi) Herman of Denver, Iowa; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and her identical twin sister, Maureen Herzog of Butte, Montana.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Betty Sue Remily and a brother, Don Niklas.
Kathy’s body was deeded to the University of Iowa Deeded Body program for research. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date in the Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379
