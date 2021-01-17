January 31, 1939-January 13, 2021

Kathy Herman, 81, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at the Deery Suites of the Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls.

Kathy was born on January 31, 1939, in Miles City, Montana, the daughter of William and Isabel (McFee) Niklas. She graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Miles City in 1956. She graduated from Montana State in 1960. While at Montana State she was a member of KAPPA Delta sorority. Kathy was united in marriage to Martin Herman on June 11, 1960 in Miles City.

Kathy was a homemaker and loved being with her family. She loved her family dearly and told them that every chance she had. Together, Martin and Kathy enjoyed tailgating while attending many Iowa State football games with family and friends.

Kathy’s passion for quilting found her teaching others at Hawkeye Community College and other places. She was the founding President of the local E.G.A. Chapter.