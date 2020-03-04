Kathy D. Burkett

(1956-2020)
WATERLOO — Kathy Darlene Burkett, 63, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 3, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids of breast cancer.
She was born July 19, 1956, in Waterloo, daughter of Ralph and DeLoris Richards Lenius. Kathy graduated from Central High School in 1974 and went to Pitzie’s Beauty School in Waterloo. She married Rick Lehman in 1975 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo; they later divorced. She married Oliver Brent Burkett on Oct. 15, 1981, in Las Vegas; they later divorced.
Kathy worked as a para-educator and in food service for the Waterloo Community School District for more than 10 years. She also worked for EPI, Goodwill, various retailers in Waterloo and at Regis in Cedar Falls as a beautician for many years. She worked at Dolly’s Taxis for the last seven years before retiring in 2020.
She volunteered at Cedar Valley Hospice.
Survivors: two daughters, Chassidy Lehman of Cedar Rapids‚ and Ashley Burkett of Phoenix‚ Ariz.; four grandchildren, Vaneesha Williams, Jayla Morgan, Mya Morgan and Jeremiah “JJ” Huff; a sister, Teresa (Bud) Krantz of Waterloo; a brother, Jim (Brenda) Lenius of Waterloo; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a cousin, Mark Brodie.
Celebration of Life: 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church in Waterloo.
Memorials: to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Minneapolis
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
