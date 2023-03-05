February 24, 1949-March 3, 2023

WATERLOO-Kathy Ann Lange, 74, of Waterloo, died Friday, March 3, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.

She was born February 24, 1949, in Dubuque, the daughter of William and Mary Stierman Stoffregen. She married John Lange on May 19, 1973, in Waterloo.

Kathy was employed as a hair stylist at Patties in Waterloo and was also pre-school teacher at Small World Pre School.

Survivors include: her husband, John of Waterloo; her son, Matt (Lorie) Lange of Holmen, WI; her grandchildren, Breanna and Katie Lange; her brother, Tom (Kay) Stoffregen of Waterloo; her sisters-in-law, Beth Stoffregen of Cedar Falls and Karen Zikuda of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her brother, Jim Stoffregen; her brother-in-law, Ken Zikuda.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

