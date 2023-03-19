WATERLOO-Kathy Ackerman, 73 of Waterloo, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in her home. She was born to James Hamlyn & Alice (Welch) Hamlyn on November 4, 1949. Kathy married the love of her life, John C Ackerman on June 25, 1970. They shared a lifetime together, and together they had many adventures and made great memories through out their lifetime. Kathy worked 20 years with Hospice patients and in the Rehabilitation Unit at Covenant Medical Center. She took great pride, loved and cared about all of her patients. Kathy enjoyed working outside doing crafts and tending to her plants. She Especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren Kathy is survived by her husband of 53 years, John Ackerman. A daughter, Jennifer Ackerman. Two grandchildren, Brittany Swope & Brody Swope. A brother, Jim (Barb) Hamlyn. Mike Ackerman, Bobby (Diane) Ackerman, Diane (Don) McNamara. And many nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, James Hamlyn, Alice Hamlyn, and a Baby Brother Billie Lee. Per Kathy’s wishes, she will be cremated and a small private service has been held. Family has requested in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Local Cedar Bend Humane Society.