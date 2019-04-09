Kathy A. Carlson

(1947-2019)
LA PORTE CITY -- Kathy Anne Carlson, 72, of La Porte City, died Monday, April 8, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born March 4, 1947, in Onawa, daughter of Jerry A. and Mollie J. Hale Rowe. She married David Carlson and they later divorced.
She graduated from Whiting High School in 1965 and University of Northern Iowa with her bachelor's in education in 1969. Kathy taught second grade in La Porte City School District for 24 years and later worked for Dan Deery Motors, retiring in 2017
Survived by: her sons, Reid (Stephanie) Carlson of La Porte City and Blaine (Laurie) Carlson of Waukesha‚ Wis.; eight grandchildren, Emma, Jack, Matt, and Kate Carlson, and Alec, Nathan, Jacob, and Abby Carlson; a sister, Chris (Jim) Wigram of Dublin‚ Ohio; a brother, David (Lisa) Rowe‚ Bridgeport‚ Conn.; an aunt, Nancy Brenden of Whiting; and a niece, Kim Wigram of Dublin.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, with burial in West View Cemetery, La Porte City. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com
Her focus was her family. She always supported her children and grandchildren through their sporting events and other activities. She enjoyed reading and always looked forward to family trip to Seaside, Fla.
