(1950-2019)
WATERLOO -- Kathryn Elaine Schiel, 68, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, April 17, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
She was born July 11, 1950, in La Crosse, Wis., daughter of Wayne and Helen Allen. She married Paul Schiel on Oct. 22, 1966, in Waterloo.
Kathy just recently retired.
Survived by: her husband of 53 years; two daughters, Diane Wilson of Elk Run Heights and Mary (Mark) Bortz of Robins; five grandchildren, Nick Hahn, Kaitlyn (Cody) Schiel-Stewart, McKayla Wilson, Amber and Taryn Bortz; two great-granddaughters, Sofia and Era’Zona (arrival coming soon); four sisters, Shirley (John) Forbes of Waukon, Mary Allen of Minneapolis, Diana Purvis of Cashton, Wis., and Joy (John) Niday; and a brother, Michael Allen of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; two nephews, Daniel Allen and John Forbes Jr.; and four siblings, Donald Valum, Bonnie Elfers, Mary Lou Scheel and Ronnie Stevens.
Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. May 11 at the American Legion in Gilbertville.
Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 709, Gilbertville 50634.
