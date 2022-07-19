July 16, 2021

APLINGTON-Kathryn Mildred Brouwer, 101, of Aplington, Iowa died Saturday, July 16, 2021, at Maple Manor Village in Aplington, from natural causes.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Bethel Reformed Church with burial at Pleasant View Cemetery, both in rural Aplington, Iowa.

Visitation will be one hour before services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family and church.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services—Aplington Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com