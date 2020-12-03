Kathryn M. Saint

Funeral services for Kathryn will be held on Tuesday, December 1 at 2:00 P.M. at Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown. A visitation will take one hour prior, beginning at 1:00 P.M. Attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing guidelines. For those unable to attend, the funeral will be available to view livestream. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. For condolences or questions please visit: www.mitchellfh.com or Phone 641-844-1234.

Kathryn Marie was born on February 2, 1930 in State Center to parents Harold and Freida (Koppey) Pfantz. After graduating from State Center High School in 1947, she attended cosmetology school in Des Moines. On August 15, 1954, Kathryn was united in marriage to Charles Saint at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in State Center. She worked on the family farm, as well as the State Center Creamery, Casey’s General Store and the office of Dr. LaTendresse in Gladbrook for many years. Kathryn was a kind and generous woman with a strong faith. She had been an active member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Gladbrook, serving as financial secretary and more recently, was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Her family was the most important thing to her and she adored her grandchildren and great-grandsons. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards, especially pinochle. Kathryn always had a spirit of adventure and travel. She loved their trips to Bowstring Lake and Ten Mile Lake in Minnesota, where she would enjoy fishing and boating. She loved to hop in the car and go anywhere. She was incredibly outgoing and loved by everyone she met.