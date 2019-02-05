(1936-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Kathryn L. Knipp, 82, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, Feb. 1, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born March 24, 1936, in Waterloo, daughter of Arthur W. Burger and Caspara O. (Nelson) Burger. On Aug. 8, 1955, she married Robert J. Knipp in Waterloo. They later divorced.
She attended Sacred Heart Schools in Waterloo, graduating in 1954. Kathy worked numerous jobs, including J.C. Penny Coffee Shop and ARA Food Services. She also ran a licensed day care business for 25 years until retirement.
Survived by: three daughters, Debbie (Jim) Thome of Raymond, Patti (Neil) Schmit of Jesup and Angie (Jim) Junk of Waverly; five sons, Dan Knipp of Raymond, Tom Knipp of Salem, Mass., Mike (Margie) Knipp of Jesup, Steve (Lisa) Knipp of Fairbank and Chad (Melissa) Knipp of New Hartford; 23 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two brothers, William and Fred Burger; and a sister, Karen Rauch.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and two grandsons, Nick and James Junk.
Memorial services: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at White Funeral Home, Jesup. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. before services Friday. Her body was cremated, and a family burial will be held at a future date.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.
