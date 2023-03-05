January 8, 1941-February 28, 2023

WATERLOO-Kathryn Klein Elder, 82, of Waterloo, Iowa, died on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Friendship Village Wellspring Living in Waterloo.

She was born on January 8, 1941, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Lawrence and Romelda Gass Klein.

Kathryn married Robert Elder on June 11, 1960, at the St. Anthony Church in Dubuque.

She was a domestic engineer for several years and then became the secretary at St. Mary’s Catholic School prior to her retirement where she loved spending time with her school children and was a very involved member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Kathryn loved spending time with her 16 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren who will be honoring her loving memory. She enjoyed her vacations to Guttenberg on the river, playing cards, and worked hard on her 47-1/2 years of sobriety helping anyone who needed assistance during their time of need.

Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Bob; sons: Robert (Penny) Elder Jr. of Independence, Iowa, Michael (David) Elder of California, Joseph Elder of Woodward, Iowa, James (Danette) Elder of Illinois, and Matt (Michelle) Elder of Waterloo; a brother, Michael (Rita) Klein of Dubuque; a sister-in-law, Sr. Patricia Elder of Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Kathryn is preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Cari Tyler; a brother, Leo O’Hara; and an uncle and aunt, Roy and Clarice Gass.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home, 115 Terrace Drive, Waterloo on March 17, 2023, from 12:00 noon to 6:00 PM.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Locke on 4th is in charge of arrangements, 319-233-6138. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com