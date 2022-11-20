 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kathryn Kay Ragsdale

Kathryn Kay Ragsdale

November 17, 2022

SUMNER-Kathryn Kay Ragsdale, 79 of Sumner, Iowa, passed away on November 17, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. There will be a memorial visitation prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial of her cremains will be held in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. 319-352-1187

