February 11, 1944-November 3, 2021

STORY CITY-Kathryn “Kay” Ann Schultz, 77, of Story City, formally of Grundy Center, IA passed away peacefully on the morning of November 3, 2021 at Bethany Manor in Story City, IA.

Following Kay's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be a public Memorial Service held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Grundy Center United Methodist Church with Pastor Jennifer Daniel officiating. Public visitation will be held one hour prior the services. Memorial contributions may be directed in Kathryn's name to her family which will be later designated elsewhere.

Kathryn Ann Kruse was born on February 11, 1944 in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Harry and Mamie (Brody) Kruse. She graduated from Grundy Center High School with the class of 1962. On October 25, 1963, Kay was united in marriage to Dean Schutz at the Grundy Center United Methodist Church. From this union two children were born: Diane and Deb. Kay retired from Grundy National Bank and then worked part-time at Manly Drug Store. She was active in her church as well as a volunteer with Cedar Valley Hospice and The Grundy Hospital. She enjoyed many years of card club, the GC Garden Club, the Pony Tail Gals, her Bible Study group as well as her coffee groups.

Kay enjoyed life to the fullest and had passion for gardening, flowers, playing games with her family and friends, watching her two grandsons’, her pride and joy, in all of their sporting events, especially baseball and extracurricular activities. Her number one thing that she held close to her heart was the time spent with family and friends. Those people were Kay’s everything.

Left to cherish Kay’s memory is her loving husband, Dean Schultz;

daughter: Deb (Rich) Berends of Story City; two grandsons: Steven and Alex Berends; Nieces and Nephews: Ken (Robyn) Brody, Michelle Symonds, Patte Brody (Jeff), Mike Brody and Tom (Joanie) Brody; as well as many great nieces and nephews and numerous friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Harry and Mamie Kruse; daughter: Diane Schultz (1992); one brother: David Brody.