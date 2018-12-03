(1949-2018)
WATERLOO — Kathryn “Kathy” Millett, 69, died Thursday, Nov. 29, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.
She was born July 23, 1949, in Forest City, daughter of Andrew and Ruth Kilen Johnson. Kathy married Ronald Millett on May 8, 1971, at Lake Mills; he died in 1989. She graduated from Lake Mills Community Schools in 1967, and continued her education at the University of Northern Iowa, receiving her bachelor’s degree in education.
Kathy began her teaching career in Waterloo with Head Start and Waterloo Community Schools. She then began teaching at Immaculate Conception in Gilbertville, where she taught for the last 37 years. She was a member of Izaak Walton for many years.
Survivors: a son, Bob Millett of Waterloo; two daughters, Karri Millett of Washburn and Missy (Troy Trent) Millett of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Ashley (Jonathon) Laudner, Kelsey (Levi Heath) Mahlstedt, Wyatte Mintey and Tanner Risse, a great-grandchild, Hadleigh; three sisters, Linda (Alan) Wharton of Latimer, Jean (Dr. Steven) Burns of Sac City and Mary Kruse of Mason City; a brother, Curtis Johnson of Lake Mills; her aunts, Shirley Tveit, Marilyn Johnson, Hilma Stover and Joyce Kilen; many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; an infant brother, Steven; and her in-laws, Maisie and Francis Millett.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Memorials: to Immaculate Conception School.
Kathy was proud of her Norwegian heritage. She was very creative and enjoyed art, reading and decorating cakes. Kathy liked doing things for people and loved finding interesting things and exploring the history behind them.
