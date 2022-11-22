February 26, 1926-November 19, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Kathryn Jean “Kay” Junker, 96, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, November 19, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She was born February 26, 1926 near Dysart, Iowa, daughter of Thomas and Edith (Pratt) Thiesen. Kay was united in marriage January 14, 1947 in Cedar Falls to Richard Junker.

She came to know her Savior January 29, 1946 pondering Isaiah 53:6 “All we like sheep have gone astray, we have turned-everyone to his own way; and the Lord has laid on Him the iniquity of us all.”

Kay loved to entertain, playing jokes on guests, often called the “Energizer Bunny”. She was in happy fellowship with Cedar Falls Gospel Hall for 58 years.

Kay is survived by her son, LeRoy (Debbie) Junker, of Centralia, Washington; two daughters, Barbara (Barton) Elliott of Sugar Mountain, North Carolina and Brenda Dyck of Austin, Manitoba, Canada; seven grandchildren, Brian (Tracy) Elliott, Bryce (Denise) Elliott, Bridget (Trent) Groothuis, Caroline (Zach) King, Jonathan (Melissa) Junker, Brenton Dyck and Jenny Lynn (William) Cartier; 21 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; her brother, Robert Thiesen; her sister, Margaret Clardy, and a grandson in infancy.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Cedar Falls Gospel Hall, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4—7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and one hour before service at the Gospel Hall. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.