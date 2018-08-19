Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Kathryn J. Vargason

OELWEIN -- Kathryn J. Vargason, 84, of Oelwein, died Friday, Aug. 17, at Maple Crest Memory Care in Fayette.

She was born Aug. 3, 1934, in St. Lucas, daughter of Carl and Frances (Riecks) Kuennen. On Feb. 14, 1955, she married Lavern "Varge" Vargason. He preceded her in death Feb. 15, 2003.

Kathryn graduated from Sacred Heart High School, Oelwein, in 1952. She was a seamstress for City Laundry.

Survived by: four daughters, Linda (Buzzy) Rechkemmer of Oelwein, Lori (Jeff) Heying of Cedar Rapids, Becky (Mike) Block of Calamas and Dawn (Rob) Reiter of Oelwein; five grandchildren, Jenny (Greg) Hunter, Chad (Sarah) Rechkemmer, Susie (Josh) Hamdorf, Chris Clime and Katie Clime (Matt Calef); nine great-grandchildren, Nick, Andy, Maddie, Ava, Rayne, Isaac, Hannah, Livian and Carter; three sisters, Alice Roete of Oelwein, Alvera (Bill) Hogan of Cedar Rapids and Aggie Vargason of Oklahoma; and two brothers, Urban (Floraine) Kuennen and Luke (Margie) Kuennen, both of Oelwein.

Preceded in death by: her husband; a granddaughter, Janet Rechkemmer; and three brothers, Herbert Kuennen, Rene Kuennen and Adolph Kuennen.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Geilenfeld Funeral Home, with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, both in Oelwein. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, and for an hour before services on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial fund: has been established.

Condolences may be left www.geilenfeldfh.com.

In her spare time, Kathryn enjoyed woodworking, sewing, upholstery, working at the Gone Country Barn with her daughter Becky, cards, bean bags, going out for ice cream, volunteering to read for young school children and of course her cats, Ace and Alex. She touched a lot of lives and will dearly be missed.

