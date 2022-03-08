WAVERLY-Kathryn Dettmering, age 78, of Waverly, Iowa, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa.
Kathryn’s memory is honored by: daughter, Beth (Paul) Mugan of Waverly and granddaughter, Anna Mugan of Tripoli, Iowa.
Kathryn has been cremated and visitation will be held on Thursday, March 10, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held in June at Wartburg College Chapel. Memorials may be directed to Wartburg College and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly assisting the family 319-352-1187.
