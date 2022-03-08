 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kathryn Dettmering

  • 0

WAVERLY-Kathryn Dettmering, age 78, of Waverly, Iowa, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa.

Kathryn’s memory is honored by: daughter, Beth (Paul) Mugan of Waverly and granddaughter, Anna Mugan of Tripoli, Iowa.

Kathryn has been cremated and visitation will be held on Thursday, March 10, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held in June at Wartburg College Chapel. Memorials may be directed to Wartburg College and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly assisting the family 319-352-1187.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to juggle 'me' time, home cooking and take out

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News