Kathryn Dettmering

Kathryn has been cremated and visitation will be held on Thursday, March 10, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held in June at Wartburg College Chapel. Memorials may be directed to Wartburg College and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly assisting the family 319-352-1187.