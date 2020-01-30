(1920-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Kathryn A. Dix, 99, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.

She was born Dec. 1, 1920, in New Hartford, daughter of C. Henry and Sylvia (McDonald) Hansen. She married Donald F. Dix on March 14, 1941, in New Hartford. He preceded her in death on May 15, 2002.

She graduated from New Hartford High School and was office manager and nurse's assistant for Dr. Everson in Shell Rock.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survived by: a son, Ron (Ruth) Dix of Boise, Idaho; a son-in-law, Dan Teel of Cedar Falls; nine grandchildren, Chad Teel, Jennifer Kramp, Ryan Teel, Nick Teel, Brian Dix, Lynn Dix, Jon Dix, Sara Dix and Bethany Dix; and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: a daughter, Mary Teel; five sisters, Helen Corwin, Irene Doeden, Jeanette Wolf, Lois Timion and Doris Posekany; and a brother, Dyer Hansen.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at NewAldaya Lifescapes Chapel with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation for one hour prior to the service at NewAldaya. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.