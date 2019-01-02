Kathlyn Alma Moeller, 97, formerly of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on December 24, 2018, at Serenity House, in Denver, Colorado.
Kathlyn was born on July 30, 1921, the daughter of John W. Hultman and Alma A. (Loeb) Hultman, Oelwein, Iowa.
On November 26, 1942, she married Burton Henry Moeller at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Klinger. Together they farmed for 25 years. After Burton’s passing on March 15, 1968, Kathlyn moved to Readlyn and worked as a beautician until 1994. She married Eldo Louis Moeller on June 21, 1994, who passed away on November 24, 2002. In October 2013, she joined daughters in Denver, Colorado.
Kathlyn is survived by daughters Karen (Jim) Albright and Glenda (Steven) Hayes, and son-in-law Jim Stephenson; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister Mary Fink, brothers Jim (Edith) Hultman, Charles (Irene) Hultman, Lloyd (Hazel) Hultman, Howard (Bea) Hultman, and sister-in-law Pat Hultman; and three stepchildren.
Kathlyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, daughter Audrey, brothers Donald Hultman and William Hultman, sister Francis, brother-in-law Les, and a stepson Dennis.
Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Klinger or the church of your choice.
A memorial service will be held June 28, 2019.
