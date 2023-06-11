February 27, 1939-June 7, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Kathleen Rudd, 84, of Cedar Falls passed away unexpectedly at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo on June 7, 2023.

Kathleen Ann Kippels was born February 27, 1939 to Joseph and Dorothy (Bogan) Kippels in Fargo, ND. She grew up in Moorhead, MN, and attended college until her marriage to William Rudd in 1960 (they later divorced). His job led to many relocations in the early years, but they ultimately settled in Fargo, where they raised three children, Laurel, Joseph and Patrick.

In the 1970s, Kathleen returned to college, graduating with a Bachelor’s in Humanities & Social Sciences and then a Master’s in Chemical Dependency Counseling from North Dakota State University. Her career took her to increasingly prominent positions at hospitals, clinics and private practice in Williston, ND, LaCrosse, WI, and Decorah, IA, where cancer treatment forced an early retirement.

In her later years, she moved to Fergus Falls, MN, to care for her mother, then lived near her children in Belle Plaine, MN, and ultimately Cedar Falls, IA. Kathleen always created a beautiful home and loved to welcome friends and family. She was an active member of the Episcopal Church in recent decades and committed to causes of social justice and serving the poor. And her devotion to family was primary.

Kathleen is survived by her children and grandchildren: Laurel Rudd, husband Andrew Wind and son Julian Wind of Waterloo, IA; Joe Rudd and daughters Abbey and Ella of Fargo, ND; and Pat Rudd, wife Paula Rudd, and children Elliot, Oliver and Erin of Belle Plaine, MN; along with her sisters Patricia Johansen of Moorhead, MN, and Margaret Mowery of Fargo, ND, five nieces and their families, and many friends. She was preceded in death by parents, aunts and uncles, and 21-year feline companion Wynter.

The Memorial Service will be Tuesday, June 13, 2023, with Gathering & Greeting beginning at 10 AM and Service at 11 AM, followed by a light lunch, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 4535 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, IA 50701. A graveside service and reception is planned in the Fargo-Moorhead area later this summer.