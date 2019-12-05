Kathleen Mueller

(1932-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Kathleen E. Mueller, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Western Home Communities Deery Suites in Cedar Falls.
She was born Sept. 17, 1932, in Clearwater, Neb., daughter of Ernst and Klara (Ahlers) Loseke. She married Dwayne L. Mueller on Sept. 17, 1954, in Platte Center, Neb.
Kathleen earned her B.A. and M.A. from the University of Northern Iowa and was a teacher for 28 years at Valley Park Elementary School in Cedar Falls, retiring in 1995.
She was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church Women’s Circle and volunteered at the church Vacation Bible School and church library. Kathleen also volunteered at Sartori Memorial Hospital, Hansen Elementary School, NewAldaya Lifescapes and the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
Survived by: her husband; a son, Kevin (Diane) Mueller of Burlington; a daughter, Kim (James) Hancock of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Kristin (Jesse) Burkle of Epworth, Kelli (Conor) O’Brien of Waukee, Kevin (Amanda) Hancock of West Burlington and Jaden and Jace Mueller, both of Burlington; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, LeRoy (Sylvia) Loseke of Columbus, Neb., and Larry (Selma) Loseke of Platte Center; and two sisters, Mary Ann (Bob) Waldon of Houston, Texas, and Betty Gordon of Lincoln, Neb.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a granddaughter, Carrie Jo Hancock; and a brother, Clifford Loseke.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Nazareth Lutheran Church, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and one hour before services at the church Monday.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the church or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Kathy was an avid reader, loved cross stitch and made many treasured Christmas ornaments and wall hangings. She touched many students with her loving kindness.
