Kathleen Mildred Condon

November 7, 1926-January 30, 2021
Cedar Falls—Kathleen Miriam Condon, 94, of Cedar Falls died Saturday, January 30, 2021 in her home.
She was born November 7, 1926 in Waterloo, the daughter of John L and Elizabeth M. (Fox) Condon.
Kathleen graduated in 1944 from St. Mary’s High School in Waterloo. She went to work in 1944, at the age of 17 at Waterloo Industries. At that time, her duties included filing, completing reports and general office work. She became bookkeeper and was later promoted to the accounting department. She retired July 1, 1992 after 48 years, retiring as managing assistant treasurer and supervisor of the accounting department. After retiring, Kay enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling. She was a member of Queen of Peace Parish in Waterloo, and Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 Auxiliary.
Those left to honor her memory are her nieces and nephews, Michael (Gloria) Kline of Bettendorf, Deborah (Robert) Thompson of Cedar Falls, Cynthia (Jack) Milligan of Baldwin, MO, and James (Debbie) Kline of Waterloo, four great nieces, two great nephews, six great-great-nieces and three great-great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Jeannine Kline, her brother-in-law Albert Kline, a great nephew, Matthew Kline, and her special friend Charles Schaefer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am Saturday, February 6 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Waterloo. A rosary and visitation will be at church one hour prior to the mass. The funeral will be livestreamed from www.queenofpeaceparish.net website. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Waterloo. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Online guestbook available at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Memorials may be directed to Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49 or the church.
