Kathleen Mildred Condon

Kathleen graduated in 1944 from St. Mary’s High School in Waterloo. She went to work in 1944, at the age of 17 at Waterloo Industries. At that time, her duties included filing, completing reports and general office work. She became bookkeeper and was later promoted to the accounting department. She retired July 1, 1992 after 48 years, retiring as managing assistant treasurer and supervisor of the accounting department. After retiring, Kay enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling. She was a member of Queen of Peace Parish in Waterloo, and Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 Auxiliary.