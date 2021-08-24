January 26, 1961-August 20, 2021

ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Kathleen Marie Spence, 60, of Elk Run Heights, died Friday, August 20, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born January 26, 1961 in Waterloo, daughter of Virgil and Norma Ferrie Cutsforth. She married Jeffrey Spence on November 25, 1978 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo.Kathy was employed in the Blessed Sacrament School Cafeteria for many years and later in the Cafeteria of Covenant Medical Center.

Kathy adored her family, especially her grandchildren who were the light of her life.

Survivors include: her husband; a daughter, Sara (Darren) Bruess of Waterloo; a son, Joseph (Lanie) Spence of Denver; five grandchildren, Spencer (Katy) Bruess, Maysen Bruess, Hayden Bruess, Kennedy Spence and Brooklyn Spence; three sisters, Jenny (Sean) Picken and Paula (Dennis) Hamand, both of Waterloo and Pam (Gary) Iverson of McGregor; two brothers, John (Tanya) Cutsforth and Tom (Debbie) Cutsforth, both of Waterloo; and a sister-in-law, Vicki Cutsforth.

She is preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, Tim Cutsforth.