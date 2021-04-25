February 24, 1952-April 24, 2021

WATERLOO-Kathleen Marie Nie Murphy, 69, of Waterloo, died Saturday, April 24, 2021 at La Porte City Specialty Care.

She was born Feb. 24, 1952 in Waterloo, daughter of Louis M. and Hilda C. Zieser Nie. She married Michael J. Murphy Sept. 5, 1987 in St. Paul Catholic Church, Traer.

Kathleen graduated from John Locke High School and Hawkeye Tech with her Nurses Aid degree. She worked at Ravenwood Specialty Care and Roberts Nursing Home.

Survived by: her husband, Michael J. of La Porte City Specialty Care; her sister, Karen Rottinghaus of La Porte City; her brother, Donald Nie of La Porte Specialty Care; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: two sisters, Rosella (William) Sadler, and Lenora Nie; and two brothers, Lavern Nie and Jerome Nie; and a brother-in-law, James J. Rottinghaus; and a nephew, Jacob Sadler.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 Thursday, April 29 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with inurnment at 3 p.m. Friday, May 14, in Calvary Cemetery, New Hampton.