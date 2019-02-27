Kathleen M. Robeson

(1921-2019)
GRUNDY CENTER — Kathleen Marie Robeson, 97, of Grundy Center, formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, Feb. 25, at Grundy Care Center.
She was born Dec. 6, 1921, in Van Horne, daughter of Thomas and Mary Olive Greene O’Brien. She married John Robeson on July 4, 1941, in Montrose, Mo.; he died Dec. 19, 2010.
Kathleen graduated from Van Horne High School in 1939. She was a homemaker and a cook at the Old Creamery Theatre in Garrison.
Survived by: five children, Victoria Williams of Cedar Falls, Dean (Denise) Robeson of San Antonio‚ David (Dee Dee) Robeson of Grundy Center‚ Jane (David) Sacco of Winter Garden, Fla., and Randy (Debbie) Robeson of Waterloo; 14 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents and husband; 11 brothers and sisters; and two great-grandchildren.
Services: 1 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Locke Funeral Home, with burial at 2:30 p.m. at Garrison Cemetery in Garrison. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorial fund: will be established.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
Kathleen was known as “Grandma up the Road.” Kathleen loved spending time with her grandkids, letting them do her hair and makeup. She also enjoyed making pancakes and “fresh fried potatoes.” In her 80s, she won a silver medal in the 50 meters at the Senior Olympics in Phoenix.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.