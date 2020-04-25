(1921-2020)
CEDAR FALLS -- Kathleen M. Girsch, 99, of New Aldaya Lifescapes Bryhl Assisted Living, Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, April 22.
She was born April 13, 1921, in Waterloo, daughter of Dr. Joseph and Clara Jackman Murphy. She married Dr. Wm. J. Girsch June 19, 1943, in Decatur, Ill. He died Jan. 24, 2002.
Kathleen received her teaching degree from Iowa State Teacher's College and taught elementary school before raising her family.
Survivors: five sons, Dr. William. J. Jr. (Kathy) of Salem, Ore., Michael (Janice) of Cedar Falls, Martin (Laurie) of Sarasota, Fla., Christopher (Hiromi) of Akeno, Japan, and John (Betty) of Portland, Ore.; a daughter, Mary Jane Girsch of Portland, Ore.; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her husband; and two sons, Dr. Timothy Girsch and Dr. James Girsch.
Services: A private family funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 30, at St. Edward Catholic Church. Due to the pandemic, you are invited to join online with the family to pray for Kathleen through St. Edward's YouTube channel, www.sted.org. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
