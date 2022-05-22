April 15, 1946-May 10, 2022

WATERLOO-Kathleen M. Fulks 76 of Waterloo, Iowa died Tuesday May 10th at Allen Hospital after a brief illness.

Kathy was born April 15, 1946, in Cresco, Iowa. Daughter of Cletus and Betty Schoeberl. Kathy graduated from East High School in Waterloo, Iowa. She worked at CBE group in Waterloo, Iowa for 45 years and then retired.

She Married David Fulks in 1989 in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Survived by her husband David E. Fulks of Waterloo, Two sons Toby Grove of Ohio and Brian Grove of Waterloo. She also is survived by two stepchildren David (Heather) of Garnavillo and Lisa (David) Hagedorn of Waterloo, Iowa. She is also survived by four Brothers Gary Schoeberl of Waterville Minnesota,

Jim Schoeberl of Florida, Lynn Schoeberl of Minnesota, and Dean Schoeberl of Rochester Minnesota. Kathy is also survived by Eight grandchildren and three Great Grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents Cletus and Betty Schoeberl.

Kathy enjoyed dancing, reading, traveling and her grandchildren. Kathy also cherished her adorable dogs Trouble and Abby.

She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at St. Edward Catholic Church, Waterloo, Iowa. Visitation will be at the church one hour before the funeral. A fellowship dinner will follow in the parish hall immediately following the funeral.

Interment will be at Mount Olivet in Waterloo, Iowa later.