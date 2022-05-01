February 12, 1967-April 24, 2022
Kathleen M. Crisp, 55 of Waterloo, died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at UnityPoint Hospital-Allen Memorial.
She was born February 12, 1967, in Sullivan, MO, daughter of Dale I. and Linda M. Oettel Crisp. She graduated from Central High School in 1985. Kathleen married Dennis Fix, they later divorced. She trained and worked at Goodwill for several years. She most recently worked at Crossroads HyVee in the Kitchen Department for over 20 years.
Kathleen enjoyed crafts, making jewelry, sharing her talents with others. She was loving and kind, enjoyed visiting with other people and never knew a stranger. She was especially loved her Dad’s nick-name for her, “Sweet Pea.”
Kathleen is survived by her parents, Dale and Linda Crisp of Waterloo; two brothers, Greg Crisp and James (Shella) Crisp, both of Marion; paternal grandmother, Margaret Crisp of Waterloo. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Fred Oettel and Betty Retz; and paternal grandfather, Marlin Crisp.
Funeral Services: 11am Wednesday, May 4 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Visitation will be an hour before the services at Locke at Tower Park. Memorials are directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServcies.com.
