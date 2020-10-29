Kathleen Knaack

Kathleen “Kathi” Ann Knaack was born on August 3, 1960, in Oelwein, the daughter of Robert and Carol (Merrill) Clark. Kathi grew up in Waterloo and graduated from Waterloo Central High School in 1978. She worked for Traer Manufacturing until it closed and then worked at John Deere in the Engine Works department. Kathi shared a life with Dave Winkowitsch in Reinbeck for the last 18 years. Together they enjoyed their family, grandkids, the farm, many sporting events, and camping. Kathi died at the age of 60 on October 27, 2020, at her home following a battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Clark; grandparents, Dean and Evelyn Merrill and Robert and Evelyn Clark; and a brother, Brian Clark. Kathi is survived by her mother, Carol Clark of Oelwein; six children, Lindsay (Benji) Lorenz of Denver and their children, Logan, Sophia, and Delaney, Andrew (Nicole) Knaack of Traer and their children, Kolt, Emmet, and Julie, Tim (Jess) Knaack of Gilbertville and their children, Kaiden, Kyler, Karter, and Kooper, Haley (Duane) Blaine of Traer and their children, Brityn and Hayes, Cody (Allyssa) Winkowitsch of Traer and their children, Micheal, Levi, Harper, Jaelynn, Kreed, and Kayler, and Trey (Angela) Winkowitsch of Reinbeck and their daughter, Whitley; two sisters, Lori (Marty) Braatz of Racine, Wisconsin and Lisa Frost of Cedar Falls; and a brother, Mike Clark of Oelwein. There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM at the Traer Community Building.