MANCHESTER — Kathleen “Kay” Hart, 83, of Manchester, died Thursday, May 2, at Arbor Lane Assisted Living in Burnsville, Minn.
She was born Jan. 14, 1936, in Denison, daughter of Allen Dale and Mary Jane (Luft) Cose. On Oct. 25, 1959, she married Richard “Dick” Hart in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on Jan. 13, 2014.
Kay graduated from Denison High School in 1953. Her family then moved to Waterloo, and Kay pursued her education at the Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls. Kay and Dick resided in Manchester where they owned and operated Hart Furniture until their retirement in 1998. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, now Cornerstone Community Church, her entire married life. Kay was active in the women’s ministry at the church and an active member of its EZY Group. She also served for many years on the Manchester Cemetery Board and as a volunteer at the Camp Courageous Garage Sale.
Survivors include: two sons, Douglas R. (Susan) Hart of Lakeville, Minn., and Thomas J. (Jolene) Hart of Farmington, Minn.; five grandchildren, Bryan, Alexander, Sabrina, Mason and Sophia Hart; her siblings, James (Barbara) Cose of Carson City, Nev., David (Ann) Cose of Modesto, Calif., Richard (Charlotte) Cose and Craig (Lynda) Cose, both of Waterloo, Charles (Lois) Cose of Stevens Point, Wis., Marsha Muir of Waterloo, Cynthia (Rick) Troyna of Raymond, Scott (Vicki) Cose and Steven Cose, both of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a sister, Diane (Merlin) Heinselman; and a brother-in-law, Glenn Muir.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 17, at Cornerstone Community Church, with burial in Oakland Cemetery, both in Manchester. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Visitation also one hour before services at the church.
Condolences may be left www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Kay enjoyed cooking and counted cross stitch. However, spending time with her family was most important. Kay’s giving spirit and loving heart will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
