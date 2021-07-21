December 14, 1947-July 18, 2021

DIKE-Kathleen Kay (Beaton) Hamer, 73, of Dike, Iowa, died Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Mercy One Hospital in Waterloo.

Kathy was born December 14, 1947 in Waterloo to Jack and Marjorie (Francis) Beaton. She grew up on Lyon Street in Waterloo with her brother Mike and sister Linda. In childhood, she spent many summers at family farms and at an uncle’s cabin on the river.

She graduated from West High School in Waterloo and went on to study at State College of Iowa now the University of Northern Iowa. It was at this time she worked for the University Library.

She proposed to Dennis R. Hamer, and they were married on June 12, 1970. They recently celebrated their 51st anniversary. They began their married lives in Olathe, Kansas, later moved to DeSoto, Kansas and in 2001 moved to Dike, Iowa where they lived on Hole #1 of the Fox Ridge Golf Course.

Kathy worked as a clerk for the Johnson County Courts until 1975 when they fostered and later adopted their first two daughters in 1976. They adopted their third daughter in 1979. Kathy took her career as homemaker and stay-at-home mom very seriously.