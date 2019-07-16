{{featured_button_text}}
Kathleen “Kathy” Winburn

(1938-2019)

CEDAR FALLS – Kathleen “Kathy” Winburn, 81, of Cedar Falls died Sunday, July 14, at the Western Home Communities-Deery Suites.

She was born March 29, 1938, in Omaha, Neb., daughter of Mark Patrick and Lillian Louise (Polzin) McAleer. She married John Winburn on Nov. 21, 1959, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo.

She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1956 and Mercy School of Nursing in 1959. She was employed as a registered nurse with St. Francis Hospital, then Dr. Penley’s office and finally People’s Clinic, all in Waterloo. She was also a licensed Realtor with Century 21 and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls.

Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Laura (Dan) Krejchi of Waukee; a son, Kevin (Lisa) Winburn of Brandon; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a brother, Mark (Faye) McAleer of Evansville, Ind.; and a sister-in-law, Lynda McAleer of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: two brothers, William and Patrick McAleer; and a grandson, Jon Winburn.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Richardson Funeral Service, where there will be a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation also for one hour before the service at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

