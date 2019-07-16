(1938-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – Kathleen “Kathy” Winburn, 81, of Cedar Falls died Sunday, July 14, at the Western Home Communities-Deery Suites.
She was born March 29, 1938, in Omaha, Neb., daughter of Mark Patrick and Lillian Louise (Polzin) McAleer. She married John Winburn on Nov. 21, 1959, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo.
She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1956 and Mercy School of Nursing in 1959. She was employed as a registered nurse with St. Francis Hospital, then Dr. Penley’s office and finally People’s Clinic, all in Waterloo. She was also a licensed Realtor with Century 21 and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Laura (Dan) Krejchi of Waukee; a son, Kevin (Lisa) Winburn of Brandon; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a brother, Mark (Faye) McAleer of Evansville, Ind.; and a sister-in-law, Lynda McAleer of Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: two brothers, William and Patrick McAleer; and a grandson, Jon Winburn.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Richardson Funeral Service, where there will be a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation also for one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.