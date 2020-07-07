Kathleen “Kathy” G. Dubois

Kathleen “Kathy” Gloria Dubois, 67, of Cedar Falls, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born July 25, 1952, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, daughter of James and Gloria (Baumann) Powers. Kathy graduated with her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Wisconsin, Stout and earned her Masters in Mental Health Counseling from the University of Wisconsin, Platteville. She met the love of her life, Jacques Dubois, on a blind date and the couple married May 25, 1996, in Cedar Falls. Kathy worked for various organizations in the Cedar Valley, but most recently at Pathway Behavioral Services of Waterloo, retiring in 2013. She was a Board Member for Love, Inc, a member of the Panther Scholarship Club and a member of PEO Chapter OJ.