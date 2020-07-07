Kathleen “Kathy” G. Dubois
(1952 - 2020)
Kathleen “Kathy” Gloria Dubois, 67, of Cedar Falls, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born July 25, 1952, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, daughter of James and Gloria (Baumann) Powers. Kathy graduated with her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Wisconsin, Stout and earned her Masters in Mental Health Counseling from the University of Wisconsin, Platteville. She met the love of her life, Jacques Dubois, on a blind date and the couple married May 25, 1996, in Cedar Falls. Kathy worked for various organizations in the Cedar Valley, but most recently at Pathway Behavioral Services of Waterloo, retiring in 2013. She was a Board Member for Love, Inc, a member of the Panther Scholarship Club and a member of PEO Chapter OJ.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father in 1973; her mother in 2019; and her sister, Patricia Powers in 2014. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Jacques; stepsons, Bradley (Judy) Dubois of Waterloo and Kevin (Barbara) Dubois of Grovetown, GA; stepdaughter, Nathalie (Robby) Tucker of Des Moines; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren with an 11th on the way; 4 brothers: Michael (Karlie) Powers of Tucson, AZ; Gary (Laurie) Powers of Menomonee Falls, WI; Kevin (Brenda) Powers of Spring Hill, FL; Brian (Patty) Powers of Benson, AZ; 3 Sisters: Christine Surprise of West Bend, WI; Colleen (Bill Burki) of Menomonee Falls, WI; Charlene (Gregg) Rathgeber of Colgate, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kathy's funeral service will be held at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 4:00 pm with a visitation prior to the service from 2 – 4:00 pm. Per Kathy's wishes, she will be cremated following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Love, Inc; UNI Panther Wrestling Program; or to Nazareth Global and U.S. Missions.
Kathy embraced and adopted Jacques' French heritage, learning to speak the language and traveling to France with him 24 times. She enjoyed flower gardening and created a welcoming and colorful oasis in their yard at home. Kathy was an extremely positive and compassionate person who was always smiling and ready with her random, unique and, often, unexpected wit to make others feel comfortable in her presence. She was an avid fan of UNI Panther athletics and the Green Bay Packers. Kathy's focus was always on serving others and spreading the word of God – heaven has most assuredly received another angel in her passing.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.