(1927-2020)
Kathleen J. “Kay” Gelder, 92, of Wellsburg, IA, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Wellsburg Reformed Church in Wellsburg. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m., until the time of the services at the church. Internment will be at Wellsburg Reformed Church Cemetery. Anderson Funeral Homes of Conrad, IA has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.
Kay was born September 30, 1927 to Bert M. and Nancy (Janssen) Riebkes in German Township, Grundy County, Iowa. She attended Flowing Well School in Rural German Township. Kay was united in marriage to Leonard Gelder on November 26, 1946 in Rural Wellsburg on her parents home. They later became parents to Roger and Leland Gelder. Kay was employed as secretary for their business up until she retired. She was a member of the West Friesland Church in Ackley, Iowa where she was active with Sunday School and Catechism. After Marriage she joined the Wellsburg Reformed Church as well as teaching Catechism and becoming a Bible School director and leading fellowship along with Leonard. She also served as Pleasant Prairie President and Spiritual Life leader. Kay was a Cub Scout den mother. She was also very active in all the school activities that her children participated in.
Kay is survived by her two sons: Roger (Linda) Gelder of Billings, MT, Lee Gelder of Wellsburg, IA; seven grandchildren: Jon (Heather) Gelder, David (Jill) Gelder, Jamie Gelder, Billie Jo (Richard) Rowell, Kyle Gelder, Danielle (Kurt) VanSlyke, Dirk (Joey) Gelder; Eighteen great- grandchildren; two sisters: Ruth Janssen of Grundy Center, IA. Judy (Paul) Launderville of Dension, IA. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, infant son James Robert, and sister Angeline Duhn.
