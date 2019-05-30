(1929-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Kathleen I. Raney, 89, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Evansdale, died Tuesday, May 28, at MercyOne Sartori Hospital in Cedar Falls.
She was born Oct. 6, 1929, in Buckingham, daughter of James and Kuturah (Dancer) Speer. She married Marlin “Mike” Raney on Dec. 27, 1947, in La Porte City; he died Feb. 23, 2000.
She attended Waterloo East High School. Kathleen worked as an aide at Schoitz/Covenant Hospital for more than 30 years. She was a lifetime member of the Reformed Church in America, belonging to First Reformed Church in Evansdale and most currently attending Grace Reformed Church.
Survived by: four daughters, Barbara Steveson Firestone, Colo., Susan Jones of Thornton, Colo., Diane Shaner of Evansdale and Janet Raney of Waterloo; a son, Michael (Vicki) Raney of Elk Run Heights; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Carol of Minnesota and Beverly of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and two sisters, Lois and Shirley.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 3, at Grace Reformed Church, Waterloo, with burial in Geneseo Methodist Church Cemetery, Buckingham. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel.
Memorials: may be directed to Grace Reformed Church.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
