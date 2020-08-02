Kathleen C. Bailey

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1953-2020)

WATERLOO—Kathleen (Kathy) Bailey, 67, was born March 15, 1953 in Waterloo the daughter of Roger & Julia (Achilles) Ginther.

Kathy passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at home surrounded by her family after a battle with cancer.

Kathy was united in marriage to Melvin Bailey on 10970 in Waterloo, Iowa. This marriage produced 2 children, Ronnie and Bobby Bailey.

Kathy did daycare in her home and ran a food truck in the summer at local fairs.

Kathy loved traveling, beaches, oceans, bingo, reading, and all her day care children she has had over the years.

She is survived by her children, Ronnie (Barbie Wroe) Bailey of Evansdale and Bobby (Tamara Drietz) Bailey of Readlyn. Grandchildren; Blake Mathes and Ian Bailey, three brothers: Kenneth (Cheryl) Ginther of Marion, Roger (Susan) Ginther of Waterloo, Dale (Carletta) Ginther of Jesup; two sisters, Iola (Ross) Schneiderman of Swea City and Vera Smith of Manchester and many nieces and nephews.

Kathy was preceeded in death by her husband Melvin in 2013, her parents, two sisters: Laura Conwell & Julia Perry and one brother, Charles Ginther.

A service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:30 at Parrott & Wood. Following the service, a luncheon will be served at the Amvets Post 31 in Evansdale at 12:30 PM.

