October 21, 1925-January 9, 2023

WATERLOO-Kathleen Ann Hansen, 97, of Waterloo, passed away Monday, January 9, at home.

She was born October 21, 1925 in rural Remsen, Meadow Township, on the family farm to Michel and Anna Barbara (Gehrens) Klein. She married Ambrose John Hansen at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, Iowa on November 12, 1946. They lived in Remsen after they married but moved to Waterloo in November of 1956. He preceded her in death on April 4, 2000.

Kathleen received most of her education in country school, but for the three months prior to her First Holy Communion and the year prior to her Solemn Communion, attended St. Mary’s school in Remsen, Iowa.

Kathleen worked for the Waterloo Schools and was well known for her peanut brittle, which she sold for many years at Christmas, rug weaving, and crocheting family names. She fondly remembers quilting with her mother and enjoyed many crafts.

Survived by: seven sons, Ronald (Sandy) Hansen, Paul Hansen, Michel (Deb) Hansen, Gene (Kelly) Hansen, Kevin (Kim) all of Waterloo, Gary (Linda) Hansen of Myersville, Md., and Dale Hansen of LaPorte City; five daughters, Dianne (Richard) Jones, Patty Rottinghaus, Sharon (Terry) Aschenbrenner, Michele (Frank) Schmidt, and Karla (Kevin) Horan all of Waterloo; 44 grandchildren; 95 great-grandchildren (plus two on the way); four great-great-grandchildren; a younger sister, Marcy Weber of Northridge, Calif.; a sister-in-law, Jill Klein of Calif.; a brother-in-law, Emil Hansen, Jr. of Minn.; three sisters-in-law, Rita Pottebaum of Calif., Sr. Margaret Hansen, OSF of Mich. and Millie Gearke of Iowa.

Preceded in death by: her parents, Michel and Anna (Gehrens) Klein; her husband, Ambrose Hansen; a granddaughter, Rebecca (Hall) Fencl; a son-in-law, Mike Rottinghaus; two sisters, Sylvia Roder and Elnora Kelsey; six brothers Martin, Elmer, Melvin, Raymond, Joseph and Irvin Klein.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 14 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4:00 p.m. Catholic Daughters of the Americas rosary and a 7:00 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Saturday.

Memorials: Cedar Valley Hospice or St. Edward’s Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.