Kathleen Andorf

Kathleen “Kathy” Andorf, 60, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Hudson, Iowa, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion.
Kathy was born April 11, 1959, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Gordon and Nora (Kilbourne) Rickert. She graduated from Hudson High School and continued on to receive her Bachelor Degree from the University of Northern Iowa. On November 4, 1983, Kathy was united in marriage to James “Jim” Andorf. She worked at the call center for MCI World Communications. Kathy enjoyed reading, listening to music, being outdoors, and cooking for friends and family. She loved softball, basketball, and especially watching her kids play sports. Kathy’s greatest joy was being with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Kathy is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 35 years, Jim Andorf; three daughters, Becky (Shane) Lienau, Beth Andorf, and Rubie Andorf; son, John Andorf; grandchildren, Jason Sherman, Lincoln Rose Lienau, Madeline and Sophie Andorf; mother, Nora Rickert; two sisters, Ellen Rickert and Leigh (Charles) White; two brothers, Frank (Mary) and Andy (Melanie) Rickert; stepson, Jeremiah (Carla) Andorf; and many nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gordon Rickert.
Memorials may be directed to the family in Kathy’s memory.
Please share a memory of Kathy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.