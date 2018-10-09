EVANSDALE — Kathleen A. Whiteman, 89, of Evansdale, died Sunday, Oct. 7, at Western Home Communities Martin Center, Cedar Falls.
She was born April 29, 1929, in North Washington, daughter of Steven and Agnes Roths Adams. She married Ralph W. Whiteman on June 1, 1948, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in North Washington. He died Jan. 11, 1988.
Kathy graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in North Washington. She had been employed at Rath Packing Co., retiring with 33 years of service.
Survivors include: four sons, Mike (Sherry) of Cedar Falls, Kenny of Littleton, and Dennis and David, both of Evansdale; a daughter, Debbie (Dick) Bonfig of Ionia; 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Phyllis (Bob) Krause of New Hampton, Lorraine “Duffy” Collins of New Hampton and Mary (Bill) Buchholtz of Alta Vista; and a brother, Pete (Thelma) Adams of Ionia.
Preceded in death by: a son, Fay Whiteman; a daughter, Diane Hurley; a grandson, Dustin Whiteman; a great-granddaughter, McKenzie Iehl; a brother, Steve Adams; and two sisters, Rita Rausch and Rosie Kramer.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, where there will be a 4 p.m. Legion of Mary rosary. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Friday.
Memorials: may be directed to Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgraurp.com.
Faith and family were the focus and most important parts of her life. She enjoyed crossword scratch offs, crocheting and visiting flea markets. She always had to have the last word and was known at St. Nick’s as the “Plant Lady.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.