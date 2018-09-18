WATERLOO — Kathleen Ann “Kathy” King, 92, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Sept. 16, at the Western Home Martin Center.
She was born July 24, 1926, in Waterloo, the daughter of Nick and Anna Brustkern Bastendorf. She married Norman King, and he preceded her in death.
Kathy was employed with Waterloo Industries for many years.
Survived by: her children, Becky (Gordan) Overmann of Omaha, Neb., Sherry (Russ) Kramer of Kelley, Barbara (Ray) Myers of Gulfport, Miss., Jody Sullivan of Meridian, Idaho, Dan (Kelly) King of Hudson and Tom King of Waterloo; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: four brothers, Art Brustkern, Lawrence Brustkern, Harold Brustkern and Cecil Brustkern; and a son-in-law, Craig Sullivan.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 5 p.m. rosary. Visitation also for an hour before services Thursday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Kathy enjoyed flowers, dolls and her granddog Mister.
