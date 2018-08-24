JANESVILLE — Katherine Marie “Kathy” Tellinghuisen, 61, of rural Janesville, died at home Wednesday, Aug. 22.
She was born March 3, 1957, in Waterloo, daughter of Jack and Joan (Cook) Trostel. On Nov. 26, 1988, she married Mike Tellinghuisen in Waverly.
She graduated from Janesville High School in 1975. Kathy worked for Grand County Animal Control in Colorado from 1983-1987. She was a humane officer with Black Hawk County Humane Society from 1987-1994. She owned and operated Aalli Country Kennel from 1995 until her retirement in 2013.
Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Karie (Rich) Stampe of Dike; three grandchildren, Courtney, Cheri and Nicholas; a great-grandchild, Bently; two brothers, Gary (Bitsy) Trostel of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Tim Trostel of Shell Rock; and three sisters, Becky (Richard) Brunotte of Kingman, Ariz., Rhonda McDonald of Waverly and Barb (Mike) Dolan of Janesville.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Memorial services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, with inurnment in Hillside Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Aug. 24, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kathy enjoyed shopping, painting, working outside and of course her beloved dogs. Spending time with her family vacationing in Colorado was always a highlight for Kathy.
