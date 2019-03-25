Katherine Harrington (1936-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Katherine L. Hauser Harrington, 82, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, March 23, at the Western Home Communities-Deery Suites in Cedar Falls.
She was born Nov. 25, 1936, in La Porte City, daughter of Andrew A. and Wilma Singer Meisch. She married James Hauser July 20, 1957, in Gilbertville. He died Oct. 26, 1987. She then married Francis Harrington on Aug. 14, 1999, in Cedar Falls. He died Dec.12, 2017.
She had been employed with the Cedar Falls Community School District as an aide at Lincoln Elementary School and later as a district manager with the Waterloo Courier.
Survived by: three daughters, Laurie Hauser of Cedar Falls; Karla (Norman) Stahl of Platte City, Mo., and Janet (Jeff) Kimball of Acworth, Ga.; son, David (Mary) Hauser of Plymouth, Wis.; seven grandchildren, Kathleen Hauser, Andrew Stahl, Sarah Richardson, Jessica Kimball, Jaime Kimball, Cameron Hauser and Cole Hauser; three great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia Loveless of Waterloo, step-son, Jeff (Lori) Harrington of New Hartford; step-daughter, Enola Harrington of Houston, Texas; and two step grandchildren, Brianna and Ashley Harrington.
Preceded in death by: daughter, Sherry Hauser; sister in infancy, Dorothy Meisch; and brother, Paul Meisch.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with interment in the Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, where there will be a 4 p.m. Rosary.
Memorials: may be directed to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank or Unity Point Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
