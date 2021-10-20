Katherine C. Gillpatrick

December 14, 1927—October 16, 2021

RALSTON-Katherine (Katalinich) Gillpatrick 93 years young of Ralston, Nebraska. Sunset October 16, 2021.

Daughter of Anton and Manda Katalinich of Waterloo, Iowa. Preceded in death by husband Paul D. Gillpatrick; parents Anton and Manda Katalinich; infant grandson Labedz; brothers Daniel, Steve, Joe and John Katalinich and special friend Paul Wieckhorst.

Survivors include 4 children: Paulette (Robert) Labedz, Daniel (Nancy) Gillpatrick, Michael D. Gillpatrick, Rosanne (Booker) Armstrong Adkins; sisters MaryAnn (William) Seaver, Irene Robert; brother Frank (Dodi) Katalinich; sister-in-law Roberta McRoberts and Jane Katalinich; 7 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation to be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 5:00—7:00 p.m. at Bethany Funeral Home with a Vigil Service to follow.

Mass of Christian Burial to take place on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q St., Ralston, NE. 68127). The mass will be livestreamed for those unable to attend the Mass on the Bethany Funeral website under Katherine’s obituary notice—video section.

Memorials have been designated by the family to Saint Gerald Catholic Church and the Croatian Cultural Society of Omaha.

Burial Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery

Bethany Funeral Home, 8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE. 68128, www.bethanyfuneralhome.com