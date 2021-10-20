Katherine C. Gillpatrick

December 14, 1927—October 16, 2021
RALSTON-Katherine (Katalinich) Gillpatrick 93 years young of Ralston, Nebraska. Sunset October 16, 2021.
Daughter of Anton and Manda Katalinich of Waterloo, Iowa. Preceded in death by husband Paul D. Gillpatrick; parents Anton and Manda Katalinich; infant grandson Labedz; brothers Daniel, Steve, Joe and John Katalinich and special friend Paul Wieckhorst.
Survivors include 4 children: Paulette (Robert) Labedz, Daniel (Nancy) Gillpatrick, Michael D. Gillpatrick, Rosanne (Booker) Armstrong Adkins; sisters MaryAnn (William) Seaver, Irene Robert; brother Frank (Dodi) Katalinich; sister-in-law Roberta McRoberts and Jane Katalinich; 7 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation to be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 5:00—7:00 p.m. at Bethany Funeral Home with a Vigil Service to follow.
Mass of Christian Burial to take place on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q St., Ralston, NE. 68127). The mass will be livestreamed for those unable to attend the Mass on the Bethany Funeral website under Katherine’s obituary notice—video section.
Memorials have been designated by the family to Saint Gerald Catholic Church and the Croatian Cultural Society of Omaha.
Burial Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery
Bethany Funeral Home, 8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE. 68128, www.bethanyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.