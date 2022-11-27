May 3, 1921-November 19, 2022

Katherine Anne Avery, 101, died November 19, 2022, at Shell Rock Care Center.

Anne was born on May 3, 1921, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of James and Ruth (Bradford) McKliget. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Waverly.

Anne graduated from Waverly High School in 1939 and went to work at the Waverly Telephone Company. In 1942 she moved to Port Townsend, Washington to be near her future husband, Jim Avery. On August 3, 1943, Anne and Jim were married at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Port Townsend, Washington.

After Jim returned from the service they made their home in Waverly, with a summer cabin in Lansing, Iowa. During this time, Anne was manager of several dress shops, include The Western Shop and The Villa. Jim and Anne enjoyed their retirement in Pharr, Texas and later, in Clarksville, Iowa.

Anne is survived by her son, Joseph (Cathey) of Shell Rock; daughter-in-law, Kathy Avery of Poulsbo, Washington, grandchildren, Shari (Eric) Kvistad and their children, Jake (Bri) of Poulsbo, Washington, Ruth Anne and Henry of New Baden, Illinois; Mikel (Agnes) Avery of Seabeck, Washington, Pete (Samantha) Avery of Whitefish, Montana and great-great grandson, Emery Kvistad. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and sisters Mary Norton and Margaret Faust, her son, James D. Avery, great-grandson, Zachary Kvistad and great-granddaughter, Ellen Mae.

Funeral services will be at 11 AM December 2nd, at St. Mary Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM on December 1st at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock and one hour prior to services at the church. Inurnment will occur at a later date. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church, library of your choice, or Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-885-4321