August 5, 1936-March 17, 2023

DUNKERTON–Katherine Agnes Wellner, 86 years old of The Deery Suites at Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls, IA, and formerly a longtime resident of Dunkerton, IA, died Friday, March 17, 2023.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at St. Francis Catholic Church – Barclay, rural Dunkerton, IA, with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday March 20, 2023, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, where there will be a parish rosary at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services on Tuesday at the church. Memorials will be directed to the Dunkerton Museum Fund. Online condolences may be posted at https://white-mthope.com.

Katherine was born August 5, 1936, the daughter of Nicholas Wellner and Agnes Elizabeth (Meier) Wellner. She was the first infant born at old St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo, IA. She attended Dunkerton Schools before working many years as a nurse assistant in the OB department at St. Francis Hospital. Katherine was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, rural Dunkerton, IA. She dedicated her life to God and helping others, thru her church and work. Through the years, she attended mass at many area churches and was moved by the work and accomplishments at Camp Courageous of Iowa in Monticello, IA.

Katherine is survived by many cousins; including, Mary (James) Gamerdinger of Guttenberg, IA, Dorothy Shannon of Raymond, IA, and Helen O’Connor of Reinbeck, IA; also her honorary niece, Julie (Brian) Rottinghaus of Dunkerton. Katherine’s parents preceded her in death.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.