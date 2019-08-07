Katherine A. Daman

Katherine Anne Daman was born November 9, 1977, daughter of Terry Holub and Jeanne (Judge) Holub.
She graduated from West High School in 1996. In 2000, she received her undergraduate degree from Fayetteville State University. She continued her education at Drake University Law School and graduated in 2003 with her Juris Doctorate. In 2009, she was gifted with her son Jordan, who was the love of her life.
Katherine was a litigator for Cordell and Cordell, a domestic litigation firm, opening the Des Moines office where she was a key contributor to its success and growth. She was highly respected by her colleagues and clients for not only her knowledge but her sincerity and fierceness in her counsel.
Katie shared her light in the world with those she held dearest, her family and friends. Her light carries forward in her son Jordan and all of us who were blessed to know her. Katie is greatly missed.
Katherine Daman passed away August 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital at age 41. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Ralph and Corinne Judge and paternal grandparents: Edward and Hazel Holub.
Katherine is survived by her parents: Jeanne Holub, Terry and Cheryl Holub, son Jordan, sister Sarah Bergman, brother Edward (Carrie) Holub, nieces and nephews: Kimberly, Ashley, Stephanie, Zackery, Terry, Jaxson, Willow, Asher, and great-nieces and -nephews: Zayden, Jasmine, Jupiter, and many aunts and uncles.
Visitation at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Services at Cedar Valley Community Church on August 10, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
